Warning Over Contaminated Meat

By Farrah Johnson

THE Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority has advised the public of a recall of beef frank links produced by Vienna Beef Ltd that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

According to BAHFSA’s advisory, on May 18 the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Vienna Beef Ltd, Chicago, IL, had recalled about 2,030 pounds of beef frank links.

“The beef frank link products were produced on May 2, 2019 with an establishment number (’EST 1’) inside the USDA mark of inspection,” the advisory noted. The advisory relates to the following products: 10-lb cases containing skinless beef frankfurters 6” 8’s with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label; 10-lb cases containing skinless beef frankfurters 6” 11’s with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label; and 10-lb cases containing skinless beef frankfurters 7” 9’s with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.The statement also urged local retailers and wholesalers to check for any inventory that may bear the establishment numbers listed above, and remove them from freezers and discard of them so that they cannot be sold to consumers.

“Wholesalers that are in possession of any recalled product are also asked to notify the public in a timely manner. Consumers, likewise, are asked to check their freezers and discard this product if found,” the statement read.

BAHFSA also noted that the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has not issued any reports regarding the beef links locally, and said that none have been confirmed by Vienna Beef Ltd.

Consumers with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact BAHFSA at bahfsa@bahamas.gov.bs.