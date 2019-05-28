Video: Bimini In Darkness As Fire Hits Bpl Facility

A MASSIVE fire ripped through a Bahamas Power and Light facility in Bimini last night, leaving the island in darkness.

Video Video of fire at Bimini BPL

“BPL is confirming a fire at our facility in Bimini, a BPL spokesman said last night. “The Fire Department is on site and working to extinguish the fire. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Cell phone videos of the huge blaze circulated on social media last night, showing large flames and plumes of thick smoke emanating from the building as bystanders looked on in the dark.

One resident lamented the fire meant islanders would have to rely on generators for power supply.

“With the government we got, we gone be on generator for years,” one resident is heard saying in one video.

The cause of the fire was not known up to press time.