Respect The Process And Don't Jump To Conclusions

The nation knows that I supported and voted for the now Minister of National Security who was seeking election to the House of Assembly for Mount Moriah. As a constituent and resident, I was terribly disappointed by the representation of the then MP. He was the worst of the worst in my view. This was no state secret as I had told the then DPM this on countless occasions, in the presence of that individual. The PLP and its leadership cadre paid me no mind, to their peril.

The recent fatal raid of a home here in New Providence, wherein three individuals lost their lives, will be the baptism of fire for the Acting Police Commissioner, my fellow Adrosian brother. I do not know the precise details of what went down but it is wrong for the public to simply jump to conclusions. I do not support any potential form of state sanction extra judicial killings, where and whenever they alleged might have occurred. Having said this, however, we should sit back and allow the evidence, such as it is, to play out judicially and to be marshallled in the Coroner’s Court.

We tend to sensationalise every thing in The Bahamas. While I hold no brief, at this juncture, for the Minister of National Security, he is doing the best that he is capable of doing. His communication skills suck and are extremely insensitive. He did, however, strike the right note in stating that armed members of the forces, inclusive of The Royal Bahamas Police Force are mandated to execute the laws of the land. In doing so, it has proven in my extensive experience within the legal profession that there are innocent people who do get caught up in the exchange of cross fire and ‘incidental’ fatalities sometimes occur.

By the same token, I would advise criminals and potential criminals to never, ever, have children and other ‘innocent’ people around when so engaged or suspected, credibly, to be so engaged. It is dead wrong to have any sort of potential ‘human shield/s’ in such circumstances. It is portrayed in movies and fictitious novels every day. Such situations become hostage drama and negotiations. Not so in real life. You confront the armed forces with your own weapons, you should expect instant death and elimination. Sad but true.

And so, while we await the convocation of the Coroner’s Court, let us be fully mindful of the historical delays and adjournments in these type matters. Indeed, it might be years upon years before we ever get to a timely ‘conclusion’ in the matter. We must respect the process, however, and not jump to bogus positions. My deepest sympathies to the family/families of the deceased. At the end of the day, to God be the glory, in all of these things.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau

May 23, 2019