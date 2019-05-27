Security Is Paramount

EDITOR, The Tribune

The current crime trend in The Bahamas and in particular the island of New Providence dictates that we enhance security measures provided for our government officials. Since my departure from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, (as a regular) I have been engaged in the security profession, firstly as corporate director of security at the Paradise Island Resort & Casino and continued with the Atlantis resort. It is at this resort that I had the opportunity to study and be exposed to security concepts that included VIP security. The resort had frequent visits from dignitaries, such as the Shah of Iran, presidents of the United States of America, movie stars and local high profile politicians. Special security arrangements had to be implemented during such visits to the resort. We hosted Royalty at functions in the resort.

Providing security coverage at the private residences of our government officials can only be planned with the consideration and the approval of the occupants of those residences. The privacy of such persons must be considered. It is much easier when dealing with residences owned by governments where there is a security plan for the protection of the residences and the occupants. In The Bahamas we are catering to government officials, who reside in their private residences. I recall when Sir Roland Symonette became the first Premier of The Bahamas and the Police Force sent him a driver, a sentry and an aide, he promptly sent them back to Police Headquarters. He declined the gesture.

In the following paragraphs are my recommendations for consideration by our government officials, who would wish to enhance the security of their residences for their safety and that of their families.

Government House: Alarm Systems, with panic buttons in strategic locations in the building and most important guard dogs and handlers in the gardens. Alarm systems with panic buttons in strategic locations in the building and most important guard dogs and handlers in the gardens. Consideration could be given to installing computerised patrol stations, where patrols must punch in at times designated by the Commanding Officer. The equipment at the Patrol Stations will confirm on the computer in the Guard Command Post, that the Patrol Units are visiting those locations in a timely manner.

Prime Minister’s Residence: Alarm systems, including panic buttons and cameras, strategically positioned and monitored in the Police Control Centre. Vehicles used by the Prime Minister and his immediate family to be equipped with GPS systems and communication system (other than telephone) for easy location and prompt response. The use of a police attack dog at night would enhance the present physical security detail.

Deputy Prime Minister and all Cabinet Ministers Alarm Systems, including panic buttons and cameras to be monitored in the Police Control Centre.

Equip vehicles used by Ministers and their immediate families with GPS Systems. Provide communication (other than telephones) in the Ministers’ vehicles. Physical security and Aides must be discussed to determine their needs.

Judges, Magistrates (Permanent Secretaries): Alarm Systems, including panic buttons and cameras as per Prime Minister’s residence. Monitor at Police Control Centre. Reserved parking close to their courts, with police personnel visible on arrival and departure. At least one armed police officer available at each court.

Other Recommendations: Police mobile patrols must visit residences of Ministers and MPs residing in their patrol areas and report each visit to the Police Control Centre. Such visits to include the Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court. Visits should be at least twice during an eight hour shift, in particular during the night time.

A security consultant or security engineer should be retained to conduct a security survey of all residences of parliamentarians and senior public officials and submit reports on the environment, eg; uncontrolled bushes, insecure fencing, lighting, in particular street lighting and a general appraisal of the neighbourhood. Knowing about the persons residing in close proximity could be important.

Consider having the Police Crime Prevention Unit provide crime prevention education to all concerned. The officials can help by being cooperative with security providers by; being alert, obeying instructions and taking advice. Help them to develop a suspicious mind and convince them of the importance of reporting suspicious or unusual activity.

Service providers must be checked; photo ID, arrivals and departures and most importantly the need for their presence confirmed with the relevant officials.

Shrubbery around residences may enhance beauty, but it is also a hiding place for intruders. Automatic gates to be considered.

In most countries there are parking arrangements for government officials and their immediate families, available when visiting the city. It is time for consideration to be given to providing all of the parking on Parliament Street reserved for our officials and their immediate families. Arrangements could be made for those eligible to be provided with parking logos affixed to their vehicles. Camera to be installed on that street for the protection of the parked vehicles.

In The Bahamas there is technology, that provides for residents to view their homes on their computers when absent from home.

PAUL THOMPSON

Nassau

May 13, 2019