Taxi Drivers Ready For Tuesday Protest

By Natario McKenzie

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

TAXI drivers say they are gearing up for another protest as the government has failed to address their outstanding concerns.

Wesley Ferguson, president of the Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTU), told Tribune Business: “Nothing has changed, nothing. We haven’t gotten any relief from the government. We are at the end of our licensing period and taxi drivers are facing all kinds of issues.

“There are drivers can’t get their cars inspected. You have persons who are taking taxi plates back from them. There are a number of issues and the government hasn’t done anything for us. We are heading back downtown. We are heading there on Tuesday when they meet for Cabinet. They have turned down the volume on us. They aren’t saying anything to us. We aren’t getting any resolution or answers. Everyone is playing hardball. There has been no relief to our concerns. All we have gotten is more sanctions.”

Mr Ferguson warned earlier this month that hundreds of taxicab drivers could potentially be left jobless at month’s end, claiming that that existing owners of taxi cab plates were exploiting the government’s plan to clean-up the industry by seizing plates back from drivers before this can be put into effect.

Back in January, scores of angry taxi drivers gathered in Rawson Square to protest what they considered poor treatment and working conditions as well as “unfair” competition from tour operators. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis subsequently pledged to address their concerns.