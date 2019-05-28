Not As Good As You Remember

Health coach Ethan Quant, of Elite Wellness Solutions, has succeeded in his weight loss journey and now wants to share his methods with the Bahamas in an effort to foster a culture of wellness and conquer the obesity epidemic.

It never ceases to amaze me how our preferences change as we progress on our health, wellness and fitness journey. For example, prior to embarking on my 110-pound transformation, I thought I could not live without cracked conch. You know that Bahamian delicacy...sweet, tenderised conch, battered and deep fried to perfection and served with a side of fries (also deep fried), and doused in extra hot sauce, mayonnaise, and don’t forget the onions! I used to consume this very concoction at least three times a week, and I loved it. Eventually, when I attempted to cut this greasy meal out of my regular diet, I struggled tremendously.

I recall prepping for my first local body building competition and being forced to skip on the conch snack for months. I used to fantasise about it; how it was just a beautiful symphony of flavours exploding in my mouth. I would imagine sitting down and feasting on this delightful, tender, batter-dipped, deep fried goodness while I did my cardio workout. I used to tell myself it would be well worth the wait and well deserved after all these months of cracked conch deprivation.

Finally, after my show, I was reunited with my beloved conch snack, drenched in the perfect blend of hot sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and onions. However, to my surprise, I did not enjoy the meal as much as I normally would. Actually, eating it made my stomach upset. I was shocked to find that consuming what was once a staple meal in my diet now made me physically ill. Thus, from then on I refrained from eating it.

I was somewhat disappointed at first, but then I realised my body was rejecting this unhealthy food for a reason. After months of training and feeding my body clean food, my digestive system was no longer accustomed to processing excessively greasy food as it once was. The truth is that as my body had changed and my palate had changed as well. I no longer enjoyed eating unhealthy, deep fried food. This series of events made it easier to walk away from this bad habit and to never look back.

Admittedly, I purchased a conch snack a few weeks ago for old times’ sake. It was the first time in years. But guess what? I was even less impressed with it. I can confidently say that I will never purchase another conch snack again.

Don’t get me wrong, it has taken me years to get here. Just like everything else in life, the further we move away from something, the less we want, crave, or need it. In the short term we do suffer from withdrawals, much like an alcoholic who stops drinking. However, once you can get over that difficult initial hump and make an effort to move further and further away from the vice, the less you will want or need it. Eventually, one day you will rid yourself of the desire to have it entirely.

Yes, it takes time effort and discipline, but I am here to tell you that it is possible, and I am living proof. Continue to stick it out, because one day you will beat that bad habit!

• If you need help navigating any part of your health, wellness and fitness process, you can contact Ethan Quant at ethan@elite-wellnesssolutions.com or on Instagram at @ethanquant.