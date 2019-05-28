Wsmu On Collision Course With Dept Of Labour

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Management Union appears to be heading towards a clash with the Department of Labour, with WSMU president Ednel Rolle insisting the union does not have to call an election prior to its November general meeting.

However, this is directly at odds with Labour Director John Pinder’s assertion that WSMU is long “overdue” for an election and has until June 30 to call one before officials intervene.

Both men insisted the other was wrong in separate interviews with The Tribune yesterday.

Mr Rolle maintained his union only has to hold elections every three years and last held one in 2016. He said he is discrediting Mr Pinder’s claims that the Department of Labour can step in. However, Mr Pinder said the Industrial Relations Act states no one can hold office for more than 36 consecutive months — noting Mr Rolle’s tenure expired at the end of March.

Despite this, Mr Rolle said Mr Pinder “can only intervene if it goes against our constitution”.

When asked if an election date has been set as yet, Mr Rolle said no.

“The nomination of officers is established by the constitution,” he said. “And once you have nominations then elections have a set date after nominations.”

Mr Rolle added nominations take place at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is held in November.

He said things will remain as is until that time.

“Well he’s wrong,” Mr Pinder fired back yesterday. “While his constitution speaks to the general assembly in November, the Industrial Relations Act speaks to nobody being in office more than 36 consecutive months. His 36 consecutive months expired the end of March.”

Regarding Mr Rolle’s point that elections have to be held every three years, Mr Pinder replied: “Well he should have called a general membership meeting November past, and had elections in March. He didn’t. But that (is not) our fault. That didn’t follow the Industrial Relations Act. If he doesn’t call it by the end of June, then I will set a date for him.”

Earlier that day, while speaking to reporters on the side-lines of a symposium in honour of the centennial anniversary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Pinder addressed both WSMU and Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union’s (BUSAWU) ongoing issues with the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

“Both unions received strike certificates,” Mr Pinder earlier yesterday. “I think the concern is, well with the BUSAWU union, that’s the. . .line staff, their matter is being resolved.

“They have a meeting this week, I think June 3, either later on this week or next week for sure, to get that matter resolved. It’s only a matter of the president getting himself sorted out to get back into the workplace. I don’t see there’s a big issue, I believe that matter will go away very soon. That should be resolved favourably.

“There’s still a concern about the managerial union who is overdue for elections and the legal team of the corporation is refusing to have any discussions with that group until (such) time as they have elections,” Mr Pinder continued. “So that is the burning issue.”

Regarding the election timeline, Mr Pinder said: “Well, I’ve written to them and advised them that they should name a date before the end of June to have those elections and advise us on where the polls will be.

“I’ve not gotten any response from them as yet, I will certainly speak to them this week to allow them, or at least advise them that you only have four weeks left, and in the absence of them not calling it, the Industrial Relations Act gives the registrar of trade unions, who is the director of labour, the responsibility to call those elections.”