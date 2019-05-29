Grand Bahama Man On Attempted Murder Charge

A GRAND Bahama man was arraigned in court yesterday, charged with attempted murder.

Marco Smith, 32, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock was arraigned before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court in connection with an incident that was reported to police on May 23. He was not required to enter a plea and a preliminary enquiry will commence on September 7.

This matter is expected to proceed by voluntary bill of indictment. He was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until trial.