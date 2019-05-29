EDITOR, The Tribune

Prime Minister’s address with reference to solar reusable energy.

Well when it comes to a change of energy from or how it will be generated it seems the government is in step with URCA’s Regulations except and continually out of step when it came to the purchase of the Wartsila three-fuel generators and the admitted end choice fuel that of LNG.

URCA rules require as writers like myself have argued the approval of URCA if BP&L are changing the fuel for generation….the intent is LNG I couldn’t care when the intent of purchasing is to use LNG.

BP&L are required by Law and Regulation like Solar to argue the case…is this the best choice? The effects to the Environment? The financial aspect? LNG cannot slip under the hurdle of the Law by saying conveniently that the generators will begin by using as they have for years Bunker C…true but if LNG was available is LNG!

The Board of BP&L wants and is denying the public their right of correct process - why should we rely on LNG, a fuel which the oil industry is creating a monopoly of alike the OPEC monopoly and with monopolies what comes? Demand over production, remember oil, higher and higher costs…what has the Iranian crisis done to BP&L’s bunker C prices in the last two weeks? I am sure they have gone up so this mumbo-jumbo of their new PR guy is just that…Oil crisis BP&L prices never go down…

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 21, 2019