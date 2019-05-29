We Need The Taxes

EDITOR, The Tribune

Coco Cay RCL’S resort island ain’t cheap any more you gotta pay for everything…you think the Most Hon Dr Hubert Minnis knows?

For a full day fee ranges between $44 and $99 per adult per day…half a day $39-$74…every major feature has a separate fee and they range from lows of $70 and up.

So did the Minnis Government exempt RCL totally from all tax liabilities if you had a resort anywhere in The Bahamas?

It is not like before where the visit was included in the cruise there was no tax liability, but now everything costs and costs and costs - surely the Treasury planners should have insisted you are not exempt and you have to get a Business Licence and pay it…you are liable to VAT and you have to pay it…Resort Tax for promotion/Out Island Promotion Board fees you are liable you have to pay it.

If we don’t require taxes and fees to be paid what is the use of having RCL - Carnival - MSC - Disney - Virgin Cruises being given these cays and little or no revenue is coming to the Treasury?

Are we this stupid?

W THOMPSON

Nassau

May 25, 2019