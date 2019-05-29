Woman Led Away After Outburst In Parliament

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A SURPRISING outburst from a woman in the House of Assembly gallery disrupted the Minnis administration's budget communication Wednesday morning.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest had just began to table an amendment to value added tax legislation when a woman threw several white wrist bands in the open square.
The woman, a member of the Chipman family, wore a shirt that said "Chipman strong".
"Change the system," she shouted as police pulled her away. "Our land will be returned to us, not by you but by the God we serve."
House Speaker Halson Moultrie had acknowledged the woman and her relatives at the start of the sitting. The family is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of their ancestor, H.N. Chipman, to Parliament, the Speaker said. Later, he called the woman's outburst "criminal" and announced she is banned from the House of Assembly for the rest of the session. He said the woman is now in police custody.
The budget communication is traditionally the most anticipated event on Parliament's calendar. This was the first outburst of the session so far.
The Chipman family has been a part of a long-running dispute over land. In the House of Assembly last year, Centerville MP Reece Chipman said maps showed his family owned the Tucker estate between Tusculum and Orange Hill "on and off West Bay Street."
Moments after his relative was pulled from the House of Assembly, Mr Chipman picked up the wrist bands she threw, mouthing "sorry" to governing party members as he walked away.
Comments
Sickened 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
That's her with the fake grey hair? My gosh! She goes out in public like that? And while planning to be a news cycle star.
John 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
Yes ysge does so carry your own dirty self agencies
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hmmm...people are not happy with the govt. They've taken too long to act. Everything they've done to date has been for the wealthy. When the gap between the have a and the have not increases the result is always revolution.
truetruebahamian 14 hours, 15 minutes ago
So she wanted to rant and holler before listening to the budget? Damn right - throw her out!
John 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
Eventually you will be thrown out too.. for your dirty deeds. Smoke on that!
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
Bless you son. get a real education.
John 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Real education is relative.
truetruebahamian 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
The Chipman family have been advantage takers and followers of their own scruples and imaginary entitlement for as long as I can remember - 70+ years of dealing with their one sided arguments. They should never have been believed nor been placed as representatives for any constituency as the only constituency that they represent is themselves.
John 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
And at the end of your script it says ‘their property was taken by the (then all white) government because it was too much a valuable property for a black man (her grand father)) to own. So take your dutty remarks to Lyford Cay or Ole Fort Bay! Reparations will come!
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
That is an absolutely stupid and racist assumption. Go back and look at real history not trash given by racist anti white, oriental or other members of our community who contribute - not just expect and take.
sheeprunner12 13 hours, 18 minutes ago
Monkey see ........... Monkey do ........... That is how Americans deal with their scruples in Congress as well ........... Looking for attention and headlines ...............That nonsense has reached us now.
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Since we are not plagued with being U.S. (a=Americans as they call themselves) we should be able to analyse their rules and standards. God forbid if we lost our historical prominence and followed the ignorant trash that so much abounds.
TalRussell 12 hours, 42 minutes ago
Am I remembering correctly how comrade wife Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio was on video vocally taking on MP Reecee whilst claiming the Land longs her..... maybe so, maybe not just my imagination........
John 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
she came into the country and into the picture years after the fact. She was trying to claim the land by squatting on it. This will be the fourth primeminister that did not give justice to the Chipman family after their land was snatched from their grandfather, the only reason being the colour of his skin was too dark.
TalRussell 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
Accordingly, after comrade Lyford Cay's foreign homeowners threatened use grappling hooks lift themselves over high walls Lyford Cay to drive their Bentley Motor Cars Eastwards towards House of Assembly in protest Imperial red shirts wanting amend taxes on their properties - minister finance KP, drove Westwards eats he pie in apology for even daring think doing something so offense Lyford Cay's most elite... not no maybe so but so damn true.
TheMadHatter 10 hours, 25 minutes ago
I dont understand why MP Chipman was saying "sorry" at the end. Does he not believe citizens should be allowed to speak to their overlords?
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
Overlords are only persona of fear and imagination. The white boogyman is never what they are are interpreted to be. Now it is time to re-evaluate the real historical contribution that they have given and made to the Bahamas that we have today. Appreciation . not blame and misplaced anger for something they never did to the populace. They had less or none outside children, they planned and they built with a future benefit in mind. They should never be responsible for others irresponsibility.
John 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
So what else was in the budget, because this was obviously the most exciting thing that happened in the house today, (and yesterday).
Giordano 9 hours, 1 minute ago
This Bahamian family is claiming this attractive,strategically located land from a very long time and the general public deserves the right to know all the facts,from the government, regarding the claiming of such beautiful land. Who is responsible for this mysterious expropriation of a private land? Government should officially explain what is going on ? Speculation should not own a society with enacted laws and mechanisms to re-enforce such laws. An official explanation is missing. Private property should be always protected by the officials authorities democratically elected by the citizen of this nation,not stealing or neglecting the right of the legal owner of any land.
bogart 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
..."Private property should be always protected by the officials authorities democratically elected by the citizen of this nation, not stealing or neglecting the right of the legal owner."........ Da authoritoes exactly aforementioned has in effect the mechanism called the QUIETING OF TITLE....where anyone can claim the other persons usually the pore peoples land......some obvious description of the land may cite some owner....pldnty years ago....refer to larger portion....different but exact dimensions in situation...lot vague...but legal....publish claim to land in small print in newspapers.....generally not purchasing each daily newspapers by pore people....who owner descendent...dont know...lives on different settlement ...even move to Other island......PROCESS even negatively by natons Privy Council....even acknowledged so publictly by many lawyers....even to some as officials.....legally carrying on da nations official lawful business.....added to dis is the joining part dat dere is no OFFICIAL REGISTRY OF ALL LANDS IN DA BAHAMAS....even currently depemding on lawyers researching da CHAIN OF TITLE going back decades 40 years or more....dealling wid a place acknowledged to hav missing documents.....amd added is recording documents time period dat crook may even sell land again.....added to dis is incorrect description noted as number 1 or as lot A......added to dis is the lawyer Opinion on Title is one opinion an banks hold give out billions of dollars.....added to dis is...often times jus going through is the bestest property but seens disputes over it now gettin decrepid.....stories goes back even wid Govt situation in having to compensate owners over Driggs Hill land in Andros....NEEDS URGENT LAND REGISTRY....needs effective jail time fer people doing crookery....eliminate Quieting mechanism..
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
does speaker Moultrie have the power to tell ZNS not to show this incident? The pen is mightier than the sword is no longer true. Because Mr. Moultrie could not stop it from being all over the wide world.
How is it that the Tribune has not reported that a young man was killed last night Tuesday night. Maybe no Games is not happy. But as I will always say these sad events are not FNM, PLP or DNA, it is a Bahamian Problem.
No Games has nothing to boast about.
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
There was a White Mr. Chipman some generations ago, The quieting of poor peoples property. Even Sidney Poitier in his book suggested that property in Cat Island belongs to his family.
Who remembers Joyce and Symonette and their lands saga.
Property was taken from many in the Family Island for bags of flour. persons signed papers not really understanding what they were signing
killemwitdakno 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
That's what you're going to get when you're about to give crown land and tax land before aiding ppl in claiming their ancestral land with a LAND REGISTRY.
TalRussell 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
You've thought somehow by now comrade natives now heading towards 43 year anniversary Colony of Out Islands Independence - would've had sufficient years sort out how had 'constitutionally' granted all natives be 'Equal Land Owners' and separate from Queen be made whole as the 'Sole Financial Beneficial Shareholders In Trust' over any all Crown Lands..... thinks maybe so, maybe not.......Amen!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID