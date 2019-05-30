The Law Of Incense

By Carlos Spencer

Of the various laws which govern the kingdom of God, one of the most important laws is the law of increase. In its most basic form, the law of increase states that what we do not use decreases, and what we use increases. This principle is outlined in Mark 4:24-25 (KJV): “And he said unto them, ‘Take heed what ye hear: with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you: and unto you that hear shall more be given. For he that hath, to him shall be given: and he that hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he hath.’”

A very significant scripture, and worthy of careful study.

Another translation tells us to listen carefully to what we hear. The manner in which we treat others will determine the way we are treated, and even worse. Everyone who has something will be given more, but people who do not have anything will lose what little they have. The light of Jesus and His truth is not hidden, but revealed to us. We may not be able to discern or utilise all that truth at the present time. It is only when we begin to put God’s teachings and message into practice that we have a clearer understanding of Jesus’ truth and see the full picture. As human beings our ability to understand the truth is imperfect and limited. Our vision, knowledge and understanding is increased as we obey God. It is at this point that our comprehension is enhanced. This is essence of the law of increase.

To truly understand the message of Jesus we must listen and respond. One who listens casually is only going through the motion, and will miss the message of Jesus .This point is reinforced in James 1:22-25 (KJV): “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.”

Awesome scripture!

It is God’s intention that we are all blessed, and He has no wish to see people lose the little that they may have. God is just, and therefore may seem unfair at times. The concept of Mark chapter four is about letting one’s light shine. Mark 4:21 (KJV): “And he said unto them ‘Is a candle brought to be put under a bushel, or under a bed? and not to be set on a candlestick?’ “

There are several ways that we can enable our light to shine, and thereby increase. Firstly, by living in the power of the Holy Spirit and allowing God to reveal His goodness through us by His grace. Jesus performed many acts of kindness and love during his life. He healed the sick, raised the dead, cast out demons, uplifted the down trodden and oppressed, et cetera. Jesus was particularly sensitive to the needs of people and because of his sensitivity, women and children followed him in particular (for example Mary washing His feet, women weeping at His feet on the cross).

Secondly, our light shines more brightly when we help the poor. (Isaiah chapter 58). Our light shines when we assist the homeless and indigent. We feel this light from the inside, in our spirit, and an awareness of who we are in Christ becomes more clear to us. When we focus on our own needs and selfish desires our light dims, and eventually goes out. Thirdly, our light shines when we place our focus on Jesus. Isaiah 60:5 (KJV) states: “Then thou shall see, and flow together, and thine heart shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the sea shall be converted unto thee, and the forces of the Gentiles shall come unto thee.”

We are told in 2 Peter 1:8 (KJV): “For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen. Thanks be to God for the sharing of His word.