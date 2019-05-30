Let's Fight For Our Happiness!

By Rev Canon Sebastian Campbell

Boy, this is a hard one! Life continues to throw us lemons, ingratitude, stress, disappointment, infidelity, and on and on. How are we to find an iota of happiness in the midst of a culture of chaos? Many of us are flamming a smile, a cheer, a good word and don’t really mean it. Are you flamming it, hoping to make it?

Today, let us make a resolve: let us fight for our happiness by following a daily performance of cheerful and constructive thinking. I found this programme so inspiring that I have reworked and paraphrased it to be more appropriate for us. In its original form it is the work of the late Sybil F Partridge. If you and I follow it, we will eliminate most of our worries and increase immeasurably our portion of what the French call “joie de vivre”, just for today:

Just for today I will be happy. Remember, most people are as happy as they make up their minds to be. Happiness is from within; it is not a matter of externals. Just for today I will try to adjust myself to what is, and not try to adjust everything to my own desires. I will take my family, my business and my luck as they come and fit myself to them. Just for today I will remember that I am not the CEO of the universe. Just for today I will take care of my body. I will exercise it, care for it, nourish it, not abuse it nor neglect it so that it will be a perfect machine for my bidding. Just for today I will try to strengthen my mind. I will learn something useful. I will not be a mental loafer. I will read something that requires effort, thought and concentration. Just for today I will do somebody a good turn and not get found out. Just for today I will be agreeable. I will look as well as I can, dress as becomingly as possible, talk low, act courteously, be liberal with praise, criticise no one and not try to regulate or improve anyone. Just for today I will eliminate two pests, hurrying and indecision, by writing down what I expect to do. I may not follow it exactly but I will have it at least as a mental

guide.