Nurses Urged To Trust In God

Ebenezer Union Baptist Church in Exuma recently welcomed the island’s nurses with open arms. The nurses from the Department of Public Health on Exuma are celebrating Nurses’ Month under the theme “Nurses – A Voice to Lead, Health For All”.

Nurse Judith Russell, who has been in Exuma for 14 years, brought remarks on behalf of the nurses during the church service and spoke about the joys, pain and stress of the profession.

“We are the ones that comfort, teach and administer medical care. The month of May is deemed Nurses’ Month and we ask for your continued prayers as we carry out our day-to-day tasks,” she said.

Some of the events held during the month were a cookout and staff luncheon, visiting the sick and elderly, and delivering fruit baskets.

Brother Cecil Smith, who delivered the sermon, encouraged the nurses to trust in God as they care for the sick and provide compassion and comfort to those in need of medical assistance.

Nursing professionals present were Bridgette Evans, Judith Russell, Melda Ferguson, Tien Saunders, Shavandi Russell, Miranda Dean, Stephanita Mackey, Thalita Barrows and medical staff member Glen Munroe.

Rev Stephen Smith thanked the nurses for their dedicated service to the island of Exuma and encouraged them to continue to persevere as they minister and administer to those in need of their services.