Time For Some Lateral Thinking

EDITOR, The Tribune

Intellectual question: am I the only one who does not like that the sun sets at 10 to 8pm, or waking up in the dark? And I wonder why, with our scorched plants waiting desperately for the rain, we are in the same time change zone as those in the north who are desperately looking for sun to bring the first buds out of the ground?

Perhaps the time changes should be lateral not horizontal? Latitude not longitude?

The farmers in Saskatchewan refuse to go with the time change, could we?

Too hot to sit on the porch…

TOO HOT

Nassau

May 25, 2019