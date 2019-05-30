Travis Munnings Invited To Impact Basketball Pro Day

By Renaldo Dorsett

Tribune Sports Reporter

TRAVIS Munnings continues his path toward professional basketball, hoping to create an opportunity at high profile showcases during the pre-draft scouting process.

Munnings, the Louisiana-Monroe graduate, was one of 40 players invited to work out at the Impact Basketball Pro Day last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event was headlined by UNC’s Nassir Little – a projected lottery pick, Ole Miss’ Terence Davis, Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell, Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews, Yale’s Miye Oni and many others.

Munnings worked with a group that included Oni, Miami’s Anthony Lawrence, Montana’s Mike Oguine, Notre Dame’s Will Vorhees and FIU’s Brian Beard.

Following the official NBA Draft combine in Chicago, several agency-sponsored pro days, provided the opportunity for other players to showcase their skills for executives, coaches, players and top-level decision-makers, NBA franchises and other pro basketball organisations.

Impact Basketball is a development programme for professional players, international teams, college and high school players, and student athletes at every level of the game.

They host several programmes, including summer training, a post graduate academy, team training, custom group training, professional training, remote mini-camps and has become renowned for its NBA Draft Prep in recent years.

Munnings concluded his four-year Warhawks career and reached several milestones as a senior.

He concluded his NCCA career with a hot shooting month of March where he averaged 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. With two double doubles and made at least five three pointers in four games.

Munnings received a basketball commemorating membership in the 1,000-point/800-rebound career club. He also played in more games than any other player in Warhawks history with 133.

As a senior, he averaged 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 44 per cent shooting from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

After testing the market last spring and facing evaluation from scouts and coaches, Munnings withdrew from the NBA Draft and decided to return to the Warhawks for his final year of eligibility.

As a junior, he averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was previously honoured as Second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and won Sun Belt Player of the Week on several occasions.

As a freshman, he averaged 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds and increased those numbers to 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.