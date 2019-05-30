We're Not Controlled By Beijing

EDITOR, The Tribune

You kindly published my opinion of the comment of the Assistant Secretary US on Chinese influence in The Bahamas…a reader commented electronically and I think it appropriate to respond.

Pre-clearance…1.3 million visitors plus 240,000 residents go through Pre-clearance to the US. Believe me the US will not pull that service – far far too important to the efficient management of movement at their Border and they make a very, very large sum…conservative estimate US$40 million annually. If not in Nassau, chaos in Miami.

Visitors? The Bahamas location blends extremely well to the closet eastern seaboard tourist destination outside of the US. Remember historically the opening of casinos, then US owned, really opened the doors for US travel before it was seasonal and only the rich who came here between September - May.

We purchase $2 plus billion annually from the South Miami area alone…

The Bahamas is not controlled by Beijing, but it has to be said the loans, yes loans, they have made have assisted us…the private investment in Baha Mar, note private investment I presume someone is paying that back.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

May 26, 2019