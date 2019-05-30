Young Women Find Their Purpose As 'Champs'

By Alesha Cadet

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

The empowerment organisation CHAMPS celebrated a great turnout of Christian women for their annual conference, which this year was held under the theme “Designed In His Image”.

CHAMPS – which stands for “Chosen, Honoured, Appointed, Motivated, Positive Sisters” – brought young women together at the the Church of God of Prophecy Love Centre located on Ernest and York Streets, where they sought to reinforce the message of a woman’s power via several curated sessions.

Having worked with young women from all walks of life, Samita Ferguson, the founder of CHAMPS, believes there is a vital need to continuously remind them of their worth and the power they possess.

She believes it is important for Bahamian women to realise they don’t have to settle for “junk” in life, and that they should aim only for the best. It is also of utmost importance, she added, that women stop tearing each other down and instead support one another.

“Those who attended the conference said their lives were tremendously impacted and they have been transformed to work smart, overcome fear, to create and be to kingdom ambassadors at home, work, school and church,” said Samita.

The event included music, dance and a word from Minister Katherine Hamilton. The speech, said Samita, was tailor-made to impact and remind women that they have been created to be unique.

Other speakers included Dr Melisa Hall, who is trained in the field of leadership development; Davrielle Burrows, a communications specialist and author; Minister Juliette Seymour, a certified etiquette coach; Minister Latoya Culmer, psalmist and gospel recording artist; Anastacia Forbes, a counsellor and artist, and writer Keisha Oliver.

Samita’s dream is to see young women realise their potential in this world.

“CHAMPS is here to help, to create avenues and opportunities for growth by providing holistic programmes to develop a paradigm shift and build leaders one step at time,” she said.