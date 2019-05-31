March For Justice Against Child Molestation Set For Friday, June 6

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MINISTRY is calling on the public to take a stand against the increase of child molestation, incest and sexual abuse in the country.

Following a demonstration in Freeport late last month, Weapons of War Ministries will bring their March for Justice Against Child Molestation to Nassau on Friday, June 6.

Speaking to The Tribune, Prophetess Rosie Reckley said the ministry will no longer remain silent and are speaking out “on behalf of the nation’s children", and other survivors who have been gravely affected by these issues.



“While I was in prayer, the Lord began to show me visions of the molestation that was going on in the country with boys and girls,” she said.

The Lord said it’s time to put the spotlight on this monster of a demon that has been rampaging your country from its conception.”

Ms Reckley said the March for Justice against Child Molestation, which was “birthed out of prayer”, will “expose” sexual offenders and give a voice to the “survivors” of these crimes.

She added that the growing epidemic of sexual abuse has created a negative cycle where “broken children” become “broken adults,” and said if the problem is not adequately addressed, the country will suffer tremendously.

“We met with a lot of principals and every principal - primary and high school - said that this is at their heart because they deal with it on a daily basis. Its rampant in the schools.”

“God said you’ve marched in The Bahamas for everything.You’ve marched for work, you’ve marched for money, you’ve marched for political affiliates. He said it’s now time to stand up and let your voice be heard for the child abuse and molestation.”

Insisting that she could not pretend to be oblivious to the problem and turn her head, Ms Reckley said that “every sector” in the country has been affected by this “monster of a demon", and furthered that it was responsible for the “divisions” seen in Bahamian society today.

“We want to take this further [so] that the laws have to be changed. We need stiffer penalties for the law to let the law makers know, let the molesters know, and let the survivors know that we are here as the body of Christ, as the church and as citizens of this country.”

“God told me every individual in this country has been affected either directly or indirectly...we’ve become a society to sweep everything under the rug that’s why it's stayed with us so long.”

Minister Elaine Hinsey, the deaconess in charge of intercessory prayer for the nation, also confirmed that the march has been approved by the Bahamas Christian Council, who she says is in full support of the initiative.

“We have quite a few pastors who are onboard with us. We have Bishop Arnold Josey who represents the children’s council... along with Pastor Alfred Stuart the father of intercession to the nation and he too is the person responsible for prayer for the Christian Council.”

Mrs Hinsey added that she is expecting people to come out in full support because she is certain that every family knows someone who has been affected by this issue in “some way, shape or form".

The event will commence at Clifford Park at 11am and will conclude at Rawson Square in front of the House of Assembly.The ministry also plans to march in Bimini and Abaco.

“I believe the Family Islands has been damaged more than any other place. So for sure we have to take it to all of the islands,” Mrs Hinsey said.