Two In Court On Attempted Murder Charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two Freeport residents were arraigned on attempted murder charges on Friday in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate's Court.

Jeffrey Musgrove, 45, of Coral Gardens, and Delvandre Butler, 23, of Inagua Avenue, appeared before Magistrate Gwen Claude.

They were not required to enter a plea to the charge of attempted murder, which is in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on May 25.

The case was adjourned to August 7 for a preliminary inquiry. Bail was denied and the two were remanded in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.