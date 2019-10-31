Hats Off To All Our Heroes

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

YOUNGSTERS celebrated yesterday after their efforts to improve the environment resulted in them winning awards.

Adelaide Primary School and St Cecilia Catholic School were the overall winners of the Be A Hero Campaign. The school-based campaign aimed to change the mindset of young Bahamians about the environment and to instill in them pride for their surroundings. Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira said both schools demonstrated that they are true environmental heroes.

“We launched the Be A Hero campaign last November searching for environmental heroes. Using an approach that was fun and light-hearted to deliver a serious message – that the environment is everyone’s personal responsibility and that responsibility begins when you are young,” he said.

“If we are going to truly protect and preserve our environment, if we are serious about saving this beautiful country called The Bahamas in the face of the increasing pace of climate change, we have to start with sensitising the generation that will inherit the land. Today I am thrilled to say that the results we saw during the months of the campaign and the interest and enthusiasm we witnessed as we went from school to school was incredibly reassuring and heart-warming.”

Mr Ferreira added: “It renewed my faith that the environment of The Bahamas has champions and many of the best are still in primary school. We were blown away by Adelaide where every single student participated in the programme, delivered grade by grade poetry readings and performance.

“St Cecilia was equally impressive.”

Two students from St Cecilia Catholic School and one student from Abaco was awarded with individual hero honours. EN-GB

Elrine Bongon, a former Abaco student, said he felt proud and excited to win a Be A Hero award.

“I want to make sure every kid old and young remember they can do anything they want if they pursue their dreams and goals. We wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t any environment at all. If we take care of the environment then we can live in an amazing world,” he said.

“I started by using plywood from the dump, then I painted them and replenished them. I wrote please do not litter on our beaches. I also donated a bunch of books to a library in Marsh Harbour.”

Olivia Cambridge and her younger brother, DeMarco Cambridge, led a school-wide effort to clean up the streets around the school grounds.

She told The Tribune: “I feel great and I feel like I can make a very big difference to other people who think that they’re too young. I can make a difference by helping clean the Earth and I like to be an idol for other children. I’m an outdoor person and if there is a bunch of garbage, I can’t have fun. I think if I clean it can be good for people and animals.”

Sebastian Major told The Tribune he was proud to win the Be a Hero award.

“I feel like it’s a really good accomplishment. I’m very proud of it and it’s a big honour to be known as somebody who cleaned up some of the beach. The main goal for me cleaning up was not to be rewarded but for everybody because cleaning up the environment keeps us alive,” he explained.

Sponsors were also awarded for their contribution to the Be a Hero Campaign. The sponsors included Atlantis, AML Foods, Bahamas Hot Mix, Bahamas Waste Limited, Bahamas Wholesale Agency, Commonwealth Brewery, Kelly’s Home Centre, McDonalds, Subway, Seaside Media Limited, The Sign Man, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Education.

A special tribute was made to Eileen Carron, the publisher and editor of The Tribune. Mrs Carron was praised for “the tens of thousands of dollars of advertising support” which was free of charge. She was awarded with a large Be a Hero award.