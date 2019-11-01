Marco City Team Distributes Relief To 200 Residents In Grand Bahama

THE Marco City Constituency Team distributed relief items to more than 200 local residents this week on Grand Bahama.

The event was held at the Zenobia Cooper Park in Coral Reef Subdivision One on Wednesday afternoon.

Toshyia François, office administrator/co-ordinator of the team, said food care packages were distributed, as well as baby items, gently worn clothing, tissue, hand towels, water, and garbage bags.

“We want to thank our sponsors, Zania and Jonathon Bowleg, from South Florida, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Nesbitt Rentals, the Salvation Army, and many other sponsors,” Ms François said.

“We catered to 200 plus persons today from Marco City and the wider GB community between 1.30 and 2.30pm.”

Mrs Francois said distribution will continue in Marco City. “Persons were very grateful and happy to receive the relief items, and we will be going to every park in Marco City,” she added.

She said Marco City MP Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, is currently out of the country on official government business but continues to keep in touch with the office to provide guidance.

According to Mrs François, Mr Pintard and the team work closely with sponsors in bringing in donations for the people of GB.

In addition to the distribution hurricane relief items, the team also helps to provide lunch and dinner Monday through Sunday to constituents.

She said they deliver hot cooked lunch and dinner, provided courtesy of World Central Kitchen, throughout Marco City, and also at their constituency office. Sunday is reserved for delivery only.

Ms Françcois extended special thanks to the Marco City team members for their hard work and volunteering to assist, even though they too were adversely affected.