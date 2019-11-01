Well-Known Businessman Dies In Crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A well-known Grand Bahama businessman is dead following a traffic accident in the Lucaya area early yesterday morning.

Although police have not released the victim’s name, the deceased – believed to be Palal Cooper – was riding a motorcycle when the accident happened shortly after midnight, also involving a Honda car.

Mr Cooper is the son of Paxton Cooper, whose family owns and operates several fast food franchises, including Burger King, Pollo Tropical, and KFC, among others.

The death comes as a shock to many in Freeport, where Cooper managed his father’s businesses, Pollo Tropical and Burger King, at Ranfurly Circle.

According to reports, police received information shortly after midnight on Thursday of a traffic accident that occurred on Seahorse Road, near Windsor Park, Lucaya, involving a Yamaha motorcycle, and a Honda vehicle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Walter Henderson said that emergency medical personnel responded and took the motorcyclists to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

ASP Henderson said investigations are continuing into the accident.