Well-Known Physician Dr Augustine Ohueyi Dies

THE Grand Bahama Medical community is saddened by the death of Dr Augustine Ohueyi, who was a well-known physician on the island.

Dr Ohueyi lost his battle with cancer on Thursday in the US. He was remembered for the great care and love he displayed towards his patients in Grand Bahama.

News of his death and a photo slide show of Dr Ohueyi -– who is known for his smile – went viral on social media and Facebook with outpouring of condolences to his family.

Dr Ohueyi, whose specialty was Internal Medicine, was employed at the Grand Bahama Health Services for several years, and later opened his private medical practice at the Pavilion Medical Centre.

“I am saddened…by the loss of my friend, my colleague”, an individual posted on Facebook. “I can see him now with his radiant smile that makes you smile whether you want to or not. He is going to be missed…”

Another poster said: “He had the best bedside manners when dealing with patients, so caring and loving. His name will always ring throughout the walls of the Rand Memorial Hospital.”

He is survived by his wife, Ojummie, and their daughter and son.