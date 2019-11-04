Pm Working Abaco And Grand Bahama Hard

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Does the most Honourable Dr Hubert Minnis see in the aftermath of Dorian plus recently announced development projects - Carnival GB…soon to come Our Lucaya…Disney Eleuthera that his favour on the streets could swing his way from being very negative and is now planning for an Election in 2020 before the summer?

His talk about the undocumented migrants is a very popular issue and could be the winner for Minnis from a lacklustre two plus years.

Catch Davis and the PLP totally off guard.

Is the PM calling an election in 2020? We will wait and see…certainly PM is working Abaco and Grand Bahama hard.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 8, 2019.