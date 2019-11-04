Trust Fund To Help Families Rebuild

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said undocumented immigrants will be banned from Abaco’s Family Relief Centre.

He was responding to a reporter who asked how the government will determine who occupies the domes.

“Those will be individuals who have been displaced, but there will be no illegals in the domes, full stop, no illegals,” he said. During a press conference at his office yesterday, he noted the centre near Spring City will house 125 to 250 domes that can accommodate up to five people. The remaining 125 domes will be in the Spring City and Central Pines sub-divisions with the first shipment of 40 domes scheduled to arrive mid-November.

He also announced that vulnerable people affected by Hurricane Dorian will receive up to $10,000 to help them recover from the storm.

They will be paid through the Bahamas National Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund, an “independent and non-political body to help fund home and building repairs”.

The government is expected to reveal the means test for prospective recipients of the money. After Hurricane Joaquin and Matthew, the Christie administration re-built homes for people who fell in one of three categories: single-parent women, the elderly and the disabled.

“The fund will receive applications from Bahamians in need and work with pre-selected contractors and project managers to pre-approve applications, inspect homes, disburse funds directly to contractors or building suppliers and receive necessary government approvals,” Dr Minnis said.

The prime minister also revealed that non-government organisation Samaritan’s Purse wants to conduct 1,000 permanent home repairs and whole-house repairs in a partnership with local churches and local contractors. He said in addition to the 422 roofs Samaritan’s Purse has already tarped, the group will target 500 rapid roof repairs on both Abaco and Grand Bahama in a partnership with USAID.

The International Red Cross, meanwhile, has committed to repairing 1,000 homes that have received minor to moderate damage and is examining how to provide financial resources to 2,000 households for multi-purpose use, “including the replacement of furniture”, he said.

Dr Minnis said the government will establish a $1.5m loan and grant program to assist farmers, fishermen and those in the boating industry in the special economic recovery zones on the affected islands. “The grant programme will provide up to $50,000 to help restore these businesses that are an important part of getting the affected communities and economic up and running again,” he said.

Through a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Housing and Environment, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will provide guidance to local health officials and contractors on enhancing debris disposal, will give advice on preventing debris burning, the accumulation of stagnant water and the proliferation of disease vectors, among other things, according to Dr Minnis.

In Grand Bahama, 3,656 damaged buildings have been assessed so far, Dr Minnis said, with 54 percent of them receiving minimal damage, 19 percent receiving medium damage, 16 percent receiving major damage and eight percent being completely destroyed. 3,348 of these were residential buildings, 198 were commercial, 50 were mixed-use and 60 were public properties.

To help government supported schools in Abaco recover, Dr Minnis said partnerships are being formed with a number of private groups and corporate entities. Baker’s Bay, for instance, will adopt schools in Cooper’s Town, Green Turtle Cay and Hope Town, he said.