Two Rescued Pooches Become Bbb Mascots

Two dogs rescued after Hurricane Dorian have become mascots of the Bahamian Brewery & Beverage (BBB) Company as it undergoes its own recovery effort.

The two dogs were saved after the storm and, along with employees of BBB, were relocated to Nassau.

They acted as both pets and security at BBB’s AIP Warehouse, and the company have decided to make them part of the family - and named them Clare and Jimmy, after the company’s CEO and his wife.

“BAARK had set up a temporary shelter in AIP for the rescued animals” explained general manager Gary Sands, “and we thought it would be great to give these loveable guys a home.”

“We prepared a safe kennel, grassed area, and lots of chew toys make up their home in the back,” said warehouse manager Bryan Thurston. “We all pitch in to make sure they are well taken care of.”

The company itself has remained determined to keep its business afloat - and has been making strides toward the full restoration of its Grand Bahama beer operations and is set now to rebuild its retail store and warehouse.

The company’s Abaco operations, located in Marsh Harbour, were all but levelled by the Hurricane Dorian, which left behind nothing more than a shell.

“Abaco holds a special place in my heart, the people, the land, and the community brings a lot of warmth and great memories for me,” said Mr Sands. “My ancestors are descendants from Abaco, and holding this connection to the community is extremely important to me. The customers of Abaco also need to see companies reopening to create a positive impact on the communities, and to assure them we support their rebuilding efforts.“