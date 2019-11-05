Baha Mar Bankruptcy Judge To Lead Seminar

Bahamian insolvency professionals are teaming with an international association to finalise plans for a one-day seminar to be held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre next month.

The International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Professionals (INSOL International) is partnering with the Restructuring and Insolvency Specialists Association Bahamas (RISA Bahamas) for the seminar that will be held on December 5, 2019.

This will be the first event hosted by INSOL International in The Bahamas, and current seminar registrants include delegates from INSOL member associations in The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Bermuda and British Virgin Islands (BVI), as well as from the US, UK and Canada. Accountants, attorneys, corporate services professionals and insolvency practitioners are among those attending.

The keynote speaker for the event is Judge Kevin Carey of the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, who will address the cross-border cases he has dealt with during his tenure - including the infamous Baha Mar Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing.

Additional speakers and facilitators include the Brian Moree QC, Chief Justice of The Bahamas; Justice Ian Winder, Supreme Court of The Bahamas; Justice Indra H Charles, Supreme Court of The Bahamas; Justice K Neville Adderley, commercial division, of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court; and Justice Robin McMillan from the Cayman Islands Grand Court.

Other presenters come from the so-called “big four” accounting firms - Deloitte & Touche, EY (Ernst & Young), KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Platinum sponsors include EY, PwC, Lennox Paton and McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes. The gold sponsors are Higgs & Johnson, Graham Thompson and Deloitte & Touche.

RISA Bahamas is a professional body for those practicing restructuring and insolvency. Its directors are Zelma Wilson, Sophia Rolle-Kapousouzoglou and Igal Wizman (all pictured), and a key focus is professional education and training. RISA Bahamas is also a professional industry association of the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) as well as an INSOL member association.