Dorian Bravery Medals Presented To Local Heroes

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MEDALS of recognition and bravery were presented to nearly 100 local heroes over the weekend on Grand Bahama for saving so many lives during Hurricane Dorian.

These ordinary individuals displayed courage and risked their own lives – on jet skis, small vessels, and tractors in rising flood water –- to rescue people trapped in their homes, all while battling severe storm conditions.

The Rebirth Grand Bahama Committee held “An Evening of Thanksgiving” at Port Lucaya Marketplace on Friday evening for some 97 honorees. Miss University of The Bahamas Lydia Cooper and committee members presented medals to all the recipients at Count Basie Square.

Also attending the event were people who were rescued, including Kendra Williams – who along with her son and six grandchildren were rescued from the manhole in their ceiling. She thanked those who came to their rescue after a frantic call for help.

“I want to say thanks to everybody who came to rescue me, my six grandchildren, and my son. I really appreciate it,” she said.

Sarah St George, vice chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), said many lives were saved because of the “incredibly selfless acts of heroism”.

“I am so moved… because as we remember all lives lost in Hurricane Dorian, this event is about the many lives saved, and the lives that could have been lost if it hadn’t been for the incredible selfless acts of heroism,” she said.

She commended the Rebirth Committee for organising the event.

“This event… is also for those survivors who want to say thank you to their rescuers, and it is truly right and wonderful they thought of putting together a committee and holding this event at Port Lucaya, which is just able to open.”

“At the GBPA, we were thrilled and honoured to be one of the principal sponsors of this event, and I want to acknowledge Aliv, which helped us through the hurricane.”

“Those rescuers we are acknowledging tonight went out when the storm was at a category one, they left the safety of families and homes and put their lives on the line to save others, and that is a most noble sacrifice that you could ever make.”

A video presentation was shown of the rescues that took place in early September as the storm battered the island for two days and brought a 20ft storm surge that wiped out many homes and businesses in Grand Bahama.

Ms St George said: “Who can forget all those images of the heroes on jet skis, in boats, on loaders battling wind and rain, soaked to the skin, to rescue people perhaps they had never met before. It would be engraved on our hearts forever.”

Those heroes, she said, showed the world what it means to “love thy neighbour”.

“CNN and the world, they could not believe their eyes when they saw the courage, the faith, and strength of these lion-hearted individuals, and it fills us with pride and admiration,” said the GBPA executive.

She also recognised the Defence Force, Police Force and members of her team at GBPA for venturing out alongside other rescuers.

“There was so many more – many more that we did not know about… and the committee went out to find out who were all these individuals – some 70 to 80. They came to light because of the Whatsapp clips that were going viral.”

“I stand here with humility and pride, side by side with the committee to recognise and honour those men and women: you are our heroes and what you have done will never ever be forgotten,” she said.

Also present were PLP MP Chester Cooper, MP and Talia Davis, senior Aliv champion. Rescuers Ricky Martin, George Smith, and Billy (Glen) Rolle who spoke on behalf the group.

There was a musical performance by Cooling Waters, a video performance (When God Prevails) by Varcy, and a slide show presentation.