Employers Have 'Nothing To Fear' On Union Merger

By YOURI KEMP

Top government labour officials yesterday backed the proposed merger of the two trade union umbrella organisations as an overdue “step in the right direction”, and said employers have “nothing to fear”.

John Pinder, director of labour, told Tribune Business of the tie-up between the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB): “This is something that we are supportive of. We thought it would be wise for one union body to speak with one voice.

“We had several talks going on over the last several years, going back to when I was president of the public service union. I think this is a step in the right direction for unions to show unity. In my capacity as acting director I have to be impartial to all sides. Employers have always been challenging union rights. But there are always two sides of the story. If the employer is negotiating with the union they are always looking at the cost factor.”

Mr Pinder added: “So as far as I am concerned there are always claims of workers’ rights being challenged. But labour rights are laid down in the Industrial Relations Act, and if someone is aggrieved there are mechanisms to deal with the matter at the Industrial Tribunal and, if need be, in the courts.

“Because of the economic situation in the country at this time after Hurricane Dorian, the government as the major employer may find itself in a position that it cannot live up to expectations. But they have to make sure the workers in the public sector are adequately compensated.

“The government, or the employer, has to also look at their budget and see what can they afford. We need to reach a point in our country for the employer to put aside an extra amount of money for their worker to include things like bonuses and whatever else may come up as a result of work friction. Let the union be more included in how they feel the set-aside money should be set up to suit their challenges and needs.”

Robert Farquharson, chairman of the National Tripartite Council, which deals with all labour and workplace-related matters, said of the proposed merger: “I think it is an excellent idea, and it is long overdue.

“From the employers’ side there has already been the unification of the Chamber of Commerce and the Employers’ Confederation to form the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC). As chairman of the Tripartite Council I think it will only do well for a stable industrial relations climate in the Bahamas. There is nothing to fear.”

Responding to concerns that workers’ rights and benefits are being challenged more frequently, Mr Farquharson added: “That’s how workers feel. So the workers feel that things that were normally accepted in normal relations are now being challenged.

“It takes longer for disputes to be resolved, and that is why the National Tripartite Council has been keen on submitting proposals on legislative changes to ensure a smoother road for labour relations in The Bahamas.”

Peter Goudie, the Tripartite Council’s deputy chairman and a chamber director, told Tribune Business: “I think in the long run it will be a positive development for the unions and the workers. I am a little concerned [about] who made the announcement on this, however.

“From what I understand, Obie Ferguson is the president of the TUC and Bernard Evans is the president of the NCTUB. I was shocked that Paul Maynard was the one that initially made the announcement.”

He added: “Each union has their own power base, and they have not been willing to give it up for years. I can tell you that on Thursday we have our National Tripartite Council meeting where I will find out more about what is being proposed by the two unions. I am the deputy chairman of the council and the chairman is Robert Farquharson.

“We have an equal number of representatives representing the three social partners - the workers, government and the employers. Anything to do with labour matters or workers has to come to us before it goes anywhere else. So we have a very good handle on what happens with labour and employers in The Bahamas. For example, we have workshops and a lot of training events for labour.”