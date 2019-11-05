0

Three Arrests Over Illegal Firearms

As of Tuesday, November 5, 2019

THREE people have been arrested after an illegal firearm and ammunition were seized by police on Sunday afternoon.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home in Red Land Acres at about 4pm, and discovered a Glock pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition. Police said three adults were arrested.

A juvenile was arrested in a separate incident on Sunday after a quantity of marijuana was seized by police.

Shortly after 5pm, South Central Division officers, acting on information, proceeded to Lindsey Close off Farrington Road, where police said they observed a man acting suspiciously.

He reportedly tried to flee but was caught by officers who found a quantity of marijuana after searching the area. The youth was taken into custody.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment