Three Arrests Over Illegal Firearms

THREE people have been arrested after an illegal firearm and ammunition were seized by police on Sunday afternoon.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home in Red Land Acres at about 4pm, and discovered a Glock pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition. Police said three adults were arrested.

A juvenile was arrested in a separate incident on Sunday after a quantity of marijuana was seized by police.

Shortly after 5pm, South Central Division officers, acting on information, proceeded to Lindsey Close off Farrington Road, where police said they observed a man acting suspiciously.

He reportedly tried to flee but was caught by officers who found a quantity of marijuana after searching the area. The youth was taken into custody.