Normandy Pilots Highlighted On Remembrance Day

TWO WW2 Bahamian pilots are among the servicemen at the forefront of this year’s local Remembrance Day observances.

Squadron Leader David Lester Brown and Warrant Officer Basil Ivan Johnson both took part in the Battle of Normandy in June 1944 - and the British Legion’s Bahamas branch is highlighting their service during this year’s events, culminating in the traditional church service at Christ Church Cathedral on Sunday.

Committee chairperson Antoinette Brown said: “This year, as we observe the ending of World War II, we pay special tribute to our two Bahamian pilots, Squadron Leader David Lester Brown and Warrant Officer, Basil Ivan Johnson, who had the opportunity to be a part of the historical battle of Normandy.”

Squadron Leader Brown was born in 1915 to his Nassau parents, and went on to become the most decorated Second World War Bahamian. He was one of the first five Bahamians to volunteer, alongside Fane Solomon, John Maura, John Maillis and Leonard Thompson - known as the Gallant Five. He trained on Tiger Moth planes before flying on Blenheim bombers. He first saw action when bombing enemy ships off the East coast of England, then was sent to North and West Africa. He joined other pilots flying B25 Mitchell bombers for the Battle of Normandy, and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his three tours of duty, he returned to The Bahamas and instructed pilots to fly Mitchell bombers, and later served as the aide to the Duke of Windsor during his time as Governor General of The Bahamas.

Warrant Officer Johnson was born in 1920 in Grants Town, and joined the Royal Air Force Voluntary Reserves in 1941, qualifying as an air gunner and a bomb aimer in 1943 and was assigned to the elite Pathfinder Force of 156 Squadron, part of Bomber Command. His group were the first aircraft to bomb targets, and so were the first to come under fire. He flew in a Lancaster bomber and - despite aircrew casualties being extremely high - his crew survived. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal, and completed 36 bombing flights over Germany.

Chairperson of the British Legion Bahamas Branch Adina Munroe-Charlow said currently only seven Second World War veterans are still alive, four on the Family islands and three on New Providence. She also said there are 23 war widows still alive. “We have been losing our veterans over the years, and just this year alone, four of our veterans passed away. They were: Comrade Reuben Hamilton, Comrade George N Collymore, Comrade Cyril Albert Johnson and Zoe, Lady Maynard (nee Cumberbatch).”

The church service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am on Sunday, followed by the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at 12.15pm by Governor General Cornelius A Smith, and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.