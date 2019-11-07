Bodybuilder Death Trial Lined Up For Next Month

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old woman is expected to stand trial next month over allegations she murdered her 70-year-old bodybuilder boyfriend. Tracey Pratt, of Miller’s Heights, will stand trial before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on December 2 over Paul Melbourne’s death on March 17, 2018.

If the December date is not available, the trial will commence in June 2020, Justice Grant-Thompson said yesterday. Pratt remains on bail until that time.

Melbourne, a powerlifter who was known for his athletic prowess, was killed at his home on McKinney Drive off Carmichael Road after arguing with a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found him with stab wounds about his body.

He was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel, but was later pronounced dead. Police suspected Melbourne was arguing with the woman when he was stabbed.

Attorneys Wayne Munroe QC and Dervard Francis represent Pratt.