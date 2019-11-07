Carnival Executives In Return Visit To Gb

Carnival Cruise Line’s president and other executives yesterday met with minister of state for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson, during a visit to the island.

Following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Dorian, Carnival donated much-needed relief supplies before it resumed its regular port calls on Friday, October 11. Besides signing the Heads of Agreement for its $100m cruise port in Freeport, one of the cruise line’s ships, Carnival Ecstasy, was the first to call at the Grand Bahama Shipyard following the storm’s passage.

Mr Thompson said Carnival Ecstasy’s visit was “significant to us” as power and water had just been restored. Describing the move as “impactful”, the minister added that it was a “tremendous boost” when the cruise line resumed its calls on Grand Bahama. Some Port Lucaya Marketplace businesses have relocated temporarily so they can serve guests as that destination is yet to re-open.