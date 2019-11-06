Lanisha Told - Pick Up The Bill

By SYANN THOMPSON

MINISTER Lanisha Rolle must pay back the government for commemorative pins bearing her image handed out at a Youth Parliament event.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis admitted yesterday that the controversial medals featuring the picture of the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture should not have been paid for by the government. Dr Minnis said in the House of Assembly yesterday that the minister will reimburse the government $582.40.

Dr Minnis said: “In view of what has been personalised, because it was a personal picture on the medal, the government shouldn’t have paid for anything that was personalised, therefore the minister will reimburse the government.”

Social media erupted this week when the Lanisha Rolle pin surfaced online – the medals were given to young people who participated in Youth Parliament last month. The pin was supposed to be a commemorative coin during a courtesy call of the youth parliamentarians.

Dr Minnis also addressed another controversy involving Mrs Rolle in the House. This week, the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence expressed its frustration that Mrs Rolle was overstepping her authority and showed them disrespect by announcing a new Category B group that was denied membership due to their late application.

In the JCNP press release, they pleaded with PM Minnis, a Junkanooer with the Saxons himself, to intervene in the management of the Junkanoo parades, especially with the season quickly approaching. Yesterday in Parliament, he said that all parties must come together next year to discuss pressing issues.

Dr Minnis said: “Both the minister and I would have had ongoing discussions about Junkanoo leaders and the decision is Junkanoo will not change at this particular time as we are moving into the Junkanoo season. However, in February, the minister and the JCNP and all the relevant agencies will have a discussion as to the way forward so that by the end of March we would know the way forward with respect to Junkanoo, because changes must occur, and this must be discussed and agreed upon by all the relevant parties.”