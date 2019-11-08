Pm To Open Embassy In Brussels

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will leave the country for Brussels, Belgium Monday to officially open the Embassy of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Mission to the European Union.

While there, the prime minister is expected to meet with the Secretary-General and Commission of Ambassadors of the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, and the European Commission’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The Cabinet Office said in a press statement Friday a delegation will accompany Dr Minnis consisting of senior government officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Carl Bethel; and Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest will act as prime minister in Dr Minnis’ absence.

He returns to The Bahamas on Friday, November 15.