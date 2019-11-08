Woman Facing Fake Cheques Charges Remanded To Prison

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 21-year-old woman was ordered to be remanded to prison on Friday accused of being caught with over $8,000 worth of fake bank cheques drawn on a local cable provider's account.

Kaylisa Kemp, of Homestead Street, was charged before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans over police claims that she had 18 Royal Bank of Canada cheques drawn on Cable Bahamas' account on April 25.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Kemp was found to be in possession of three RBC cheques made payable to Denise Carey totalling $1,434.

She was also allegedly found with another three RBC cheques made payable to Paul Murray totalling $1,404; another three RBC cheques made payable to Jessica Forestal totalling $1,434; another three RBC cheques made payable to Michael McKenzie totalling $1,464; and another three cheques made payable to Renard Hield totalling $1,464.

She was also charged with being in possession of an additional three RBC cheques totalling $1,464 and made payable to Brianca King.

Kemp denied all of the charges, and the matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020 for trial.

Bail was denied and she was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections in the interim, or until such time as she secures bail from the Supreme Court.