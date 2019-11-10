Two Dead After Traffic Accidents

Police are investigating two fatalities after traffic accidents on New Providence and Eleuthera over the weekend.

In the first incident, a man was walking on East Street at around 11pm on Saturday when he was struck by a Kia Jeep.

He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

In the second incident, shortly before 2am on Sunday, a man was driving a red 2015 Honda Civic in Spanish Wells, when he lost control and crashed into a concrete wall, receiving serious injuries.

He was taken to the Community Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Spanish Wells to continue the investigation.