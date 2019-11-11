Hundreds Remember Palal Cooper

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Hundreds turned out to mourn the passing of well-known businessman Christopher Samuel “Palal” Cooper, who was remembered as a kind and selfless individual who was always there for his family, friends and employees.

Hy died in a traffic accident on October 31 while riding his motorcycle. He was 28. He was the son of businessman Paxton and Patrice Cooper, and the grandson of successful retired businessman Rev Havard Cooper, the operators of several fast food franchise chains including the KFC and Burger King restaurants.

He loved adventures and enjoyed road trips; he experienced white water rafting while at college, ziplining, and riding his motorcycle.

He was remembered as “a man of action” who kept his promise and was always willing to help others.

In a written tribute in the programme booklet, his Aunt Marva said: “Palal has to mean “light” because that was what Palal was. He had a light that lit up the room when he entered…”

He is survived by his parents Paxton and Patrice Cooper, brothers Pharez and Patariq, and sister Priya, and many other relatives and friends.