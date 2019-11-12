Sex Attackers Dump Victim In Sea

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A WOMAN was sexually assaulted, beaten and thrown into waters at Potter’s Cay on Monday morning in a shocking attack, police said.

A 41-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident and police said they were searching for another suspect yesterday.

The attack took place shortly after 1am on Monday. Police said a Bahamian woman was at the waterfront at Potter’s Cay when she was beaten, sexually assaulted by two men and thrown into the ocean.Five hours later, she was rescued by a passing vessel and was taken to hospital and later discharged. It is unclear whether the woman knew her attackers.

Police statistics indicated reported rapes increased last year by six percent over 2017. Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson’s 2019 policing plan, which was tabled in Parliament in April, signalled the organisation’s plans to put a greater focus on tackling sexual offences.

Earlier this year, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said high visibility policing will continue throughout the capital. His comments were in response to the alleged abduction and sexual assault of two young women in May.