Three Left Orphaned As Gunman Opens Fire

By LEANDRA ROLLE

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left a man dead yesterday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, a man and a woman arrived at their residence on Ashley Close, off Hawk Ridge Road, when a gunman shot the man multiple times before fleeing.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries shortly afterwards. The woman was not injured. The Tribune understands the victim is 30-year-old, father-of-three, Antonio “Reds” Saunders, however his identity was not released by police.

The victim’s sister, who wanted to be identified only as Ms Saunders, said her brother was a good person who loved life.

“He’s a loving people’s person, no gang person, (and) has a personality to die for. He always have a smile on his face no matter what the situation is. He’s the life of the party. He loves to dress up (and) once you and him link up, it’s a party... he live his life, they didn’t have to kill my brother,” she told The Tribune.

Yesterday’s killing pushed the country’s murder count to 89 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

As of November 9, 2018, there were 76 homicides, meaning murders have increased 17 percent, according to this newspaper’s analysis.

Police on New Providence are also investigating a separate stabbing incident which left a man in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 10am on Sunday, a man was on Bernard Road when he was approached by a group of men, one of whom stabbed him about his body. The victim was able to escape from the men and ran into a nearby restaurant. He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or Crime stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).