Why Not Pay Schools By Results?

EDITOR, The Tribune

No one in his/her right mind could or should blame the Hon. Minister of Education, Jeffrey Lloyd (FNM-South Beach) for the dismal state of the educational plant in The Bahamas today and the terrible national grades. This phenomenon has come about due to any number of factors. With your leave, Editor, allow me to flesh out one or two of them.

Respective to the perennial disrepairs of the physical school buildings, successive administrations have allowed the Ministry of Works to evolve as the “general contractor” for all publicly owned buildings, inclusive of schools. The layers of bureaucracy within that and other ministries is a guarantee for disaster. The MOW is and has been challenged for eons, irrespective of the particular Minister. In fact and reality, few Ministers actually ‘run’ their ministries.

It is clear that regular assessments as to the state of repairs of the bulk of our schools are not done on a timely basis. There is then this mad rush, each year, by MOW and assorted selected contractors, mostly of whom are known supporters of the political administration of the day. Allegedly, grossly inflated invoices for slack workmanship are then submitted and paid. Agreed contractual times often run right out and work is still being done on the day schools reopen. This is under Lloyd’s remit but he’s not expected to personally visit and inspect each of the myriad school buildings in the nation.

The entrenched civil servants have long become accustomed to doing their own thing regardless of cost cutting measures and adherence to efficiency and productivity. In the majority of the cases, they are not checking and the minister, alas, could remain clueless if he/she is only about political posturing.

Brother Lloyd is a professional educator; a devout man of God; a decent husband and father; a long time community activist and builder. As such, I am more than persuaded that he– despite the occasional political off the cuff gaffes – is focused about matters within his remit. So to blame the minister for the national grade average is ludicrous.

Parents, where they live under the same roof as their child/children, seldom, I am told, get involved in their home work. In most cases the parents or sperm donors did not complete high school and are semi-literate or worst. Another factor is that 65% of households here in New Providence are headed by single females, possibly with multiple children. This is not an indictment but so true.

Due to the rapid and almost unchecked development; growth and proliferation of the internet and social media platforms, the average Bahamian child may not be checking for traditional means of acquiring, assimilating and storing hard data and information which are necessary for economic and societal advancement. The results? Delusions; soap operas and abject foolishness. Witness how many of our people, young and old, tend to live life and view it as a “game”. Few of us are serious about anything other than the routine of accommodations; food and sex supported by a minimum income, where they have a job, or by the proceeds of crime.

The educational system then perpetuates itself from decades to decades. Yes, the politicians set policy, such as it is, but the civil servants and parents, along with the children are all parts of the bigger problem. Teachers are not happy about terms and conditions. Hence, their zest for the job of educating and teaching our children may not be as solid as it should be. Classroom sizes are, allegedly, too big for individual instructions and tutoring. The result? The children are not checking for teacher. At home, the hapless parents, in most cases, are ignorant to what their child/children is/are learning if anything, in skool.....not school, please.

Solutions? The minister and the administration should give serious thought to introducing a financial motivational scheme. For each pass at grade ‘C’ a student, from junior high school straight up to the University of The Bahamas would receive a government backed Savings Bond for B$100.00 Those who secure a grade ‘B’ would receive B$150.00 and those with an ‘A’ would get B$200.00. I would almost guarantee that such financial awards would dramatically improve the national grade average.

Where will the money come from? By direct savings that would result to the national purse by having fewer Bahamians being forced into a life of crime; repeat visits as inmates to The Bahamas Correctional Centre; multiple unwanted children; an increase in personal accountability and responsibility and, more importantly, the inculcation of the absolute necessity of marketable educational and vocational skills. So, Minister Lloyd is not the problem. We all are. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau

November 8, 2019