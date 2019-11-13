Baby Boomers Are To Blame

EDITOR, The Tribune

As I watched them playing vigorously on the court I listened intently as they teased each other. Shouting out in English, broken English, and Creole calling each other names. Teens and preteens, boys from all over the neighbourhoods. Bahamians, Haitians and Haitian-Bahamians cheered on by the crowd mingling under the pavilion. In the background the younger children are on the swings and see-saws running all over the playground having fun. We are all glued in front of the TV cheering on our Bahamians and Haitian-Bahamian athletes as they compete against other athletes from around the world, some of them unable to speak a “lick”of English embraces, encourages and congratulate each other before and after the competition. Scores of foreign nationals coming to our aid in our time of despair putting their own health and safety at risk, leaving their families at home to assist us in taking care of the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

I listen to the talk shows and tune into social media, read and hear the negative harsh comments about the Haitians. The children are on the basketball courts and on the playgrounds playing, having fun enjoying each other’s company doing what children do. While parents are complaining. We watch them on TV representing our country, competing against other nationalities in the universal language of love. And the moment the match is over, the moment the performance comes to an end we go back to our bitterness. We show our gratitude to the international mercy missionaries by treating the foreign sojourners in our land with disdain.

Unfortunately this behaviour is not limited to the way we treat the anti-social uncivilised aliens in our land. It has taken root. No, it is embedded in us kindhearted, loving, civilised Bahamians. We, the adults, motivated by envy and greed are not speaking to each other maligning each other’s character.

Backstabbing and hating over some trivial matter that can be resolved by an easy explanation, review, a simple apology, a single handshake or a hug. But for us it’s not that easy. Not only are we practising it in front of our children we are encouraging them to grow into this behaviour. We let it go on for so long we forget why we are not speaking to each other. In the long run who are the losers? It is the nieces and nephews, the cousins that are being deprived of the companionship of their relatives, their parents, brothers’ and sisters’ children. Many growing up not speaking to or knowing who their families are. Sadly this trait is more prevalent amongst the baby boomers than in any other generation, but is slowly being secreted to them. If we are treating ourselves this way how can we expect to treat others differently.

God bless the Bahamas I Love you.

ANTHONY PRATT













Nassau

November 6, 2019