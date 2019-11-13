Two Dead After Separate Traffic Accidents

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two separate traffic fatalities in Exuma and New Providence that left a man and a woman dead.

In the first incident, shortly after 11pm on Monday, three males were travelling in a black Chevrolet Cruz in the capital.

According to police, the male driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house at the junction of Robinson Road and Podoleo Street.

Fire services officers were called to the scene and were able to extricate the men from the vehicle.

Two of the males were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. However, the third male, who was the rear seat passenger, died from his injuries on scene.

Meanwhile, around 9am yesterday, police in Exuma were called to the scene of a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway, Bahama Sound at Georgetown, Exuma.

According to police, a grey Chevy Astro van and a silver Suzuki Areo crashed into each other, coming from opposite directions.

The female driver of the Suzuki Areo, said to be in her late 40s, died instantly at the scene.

These deaths came after two other traffic fatalities in Eleuthera and New Providence on the weekend.

According to police, shortly before 2am on Sunday, a man was driving a red 2015 Honda Civic in Spanish Wells, Eleuthera when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall. He was taken to the island’s community clinic where he was pronounced dead. The day before, police said a man was walking on East Street when he was hit by someone driving a Kia vehicle after 11pm.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

These traffic fatalities have brought the count up to 48 for the year, according to police.

Investigations are ongoing.