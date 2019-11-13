Watch For The Brain Drain

EDITOR, The Tribune
Re: What grade do you deserve, Mr Lloyd?
The Tribune, Editorial, November 6, 2019.
LOOKING on the bright side —- our Ministry of Education is consistent in producing annual batches of officially competent grade D “hewers of wood and drawers of water”. Although a supply of such dependable competence certainly augurs well for the future of our country, we must be ever vigilant against inevitable brain drain.
KEN W KNOWLES MD
Nassau
November 9, 2019
