Watch For The Brain Drain

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: What grade do you deserve, Mr Lloyd?

The Tribune, Editorial, November 6, 2019.

LOOKING on the bright side —- our Ministry of Education is consistent in producing annual batches of officially competent grade D “hewers of wood and drawers of water”. Although a supply of such dependable competence certainly augurs well for the future of our country, we must be ever vigilant against inevitable brain drain.

KEN W KNOWLES MD

Nassau

November 9, 2019