100 Haitians Found Hiding In Bushes

NEARLY 100 Haitian migrants were apprehended on Tuesday after they were found in bushes along the coastline on Inagua, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said yesterday.

Shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, an Operations Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) helicopter, while on routine patrol detected a number of persons on the south eastern end of Inagua, the RBDF said.

On closer inspection, a 30-ft wooden low profile Haitian migrant vessel with 10 persons onboard was also discovered. Checks along the coastline and nearby bushes uncovered over 80 individuals believed to be Haitian migrants.

“These individuals are currently being removed from the remote area in a joint effort by the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police Forces and transferred to the United States Coast Guard Cutter Diligence,” the RBDF said. “The migrants will be taken to Matthew Town and handed over to Immigration officials for further processing.”