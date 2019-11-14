I'D Love To Holiday In Bahamas – But Can't

EDITOR, The Tribune

I have read in the press of USA and Bahamas articles about the need of Bahamas for tourists to come after the hurricane. What I would like to point out is how the government “says” they want tourists but at the same time they don’t let them in.

In my personal case my wife is Serbian, we live in Argentina, the honorary consulate of the Bahamas does not issue visas, the only way is to go to the British embassy, pay a lot of money and wait for at least 15 days to get a visa. Of course in the meantime we can’t plan our trip, we can’t buy plane tickets or book a hotel without knowing if the Bahamian government will actually make us the “favour” to let us in to spend our money in the country.

When I tried to find out the criteria for asking the Serbs for a visa, the only answer I got was a dictionary definition of a visa.

I’m not asking to skip Bahamian law, I don’t ask any privilege, I don’t deny that many countries have a real bad time at the time to travel because of the reality of their countries. But I think there’s not any criteria to these obstacles.

How on earth they came to the conclusion that so many conflictive countries should be visa-free and Ukraine, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro not? Even North Macedonia and Bosnia, countries with a very similar reality like Serbia is allowed to enter visa-free. So? What’s the reason? It’s not reciprocity, Serbia scrapped visas for Bahamas two years ago. Poverty? Terrorism? Mali is visa free! Even many countries like Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and El Salvador allow tourists to enter if they have a US visa (Serbia too), but Bahamas no!!! e-visa? Dream on!

Dare any ministry or Government representative to justify such a criteria and he will just give you a long speech of nothing, but no answer at all because they don’t have it!

It’s true, it’s not going to be a solution for the Bahamian economy but for sure there’s no gain in this absurd bureaucracy!

The reason of my mail is just to bring this to the press’ attention to see if someone understands at once that the first step to increase tourism is to let people in! Not to give them a nonsense mountain of paperwork while their neighbourhood countries give much more facilities.

NICOLAS ROCCHI



Nassau

November 7, 2019