Only Basketball Has Hit The Spot With Sports Fans

EDITOR, The Tribune

Sports Tourism…I am young enough to recall following the 1992 FNM when Tourism brought in a team of UK Consultants for Sports Tourism.

Prior to then sailing as in the class which the likes of Sir Durward - Sloan Farrington sailed in were basically all that was going on.

Tourism has tried and I suggest unfortunately persists with certain events which should have long gone off the calendar…that American Football …not once has this event been able to fill to capacity one side of the stadium. I agree that IAAF Relays was a good name, but it simply did not pull the visitor and athletes don’t spend. The only event that has worked is the Atlantis Collegiate Basketball…great games highly competitive but most important it brought with the event spenders…the alumni avid followers who come – enjoy the games and lord play hard, spend heavily.

I see MOT-Atlantis are trying this jet ski event this weekend…have tried to see the demographics of their supporters can’t but presume the sport being as it is it focuses most on younger people who, I regret, if the MOT did not preview do not have money to visit Atlantis let alone stay there. Curious has the speed limit for watercraft in Nassau Harbour been changed and we were not told anything about it? Not five mph or 4.34 knots.

M WATSON

Nassau

November 9, 2019