Editorial: We Need To Wake Up To Dorian’S Warning

The dilemma a small national like The Bahamas faces in tackling the effects of global warning was exposed by the Prime Minister yesterday when he spoke at an international conference in Brussels and called for nations to urgently intensify their response to the looming crisis.

Anyone seen any urgent intensification of our preparedness to deal with rising sea levels and more violent hurricanes?

Even after Dorian laid waste to Abaco and parts of Grand Bahama nothing much seems to have changed.

The building crews are on both islands racing to clear debris so that businesses can reopen and homes can be rebuilt.

But shouldn’t someone be putting their foot on the ball here and asking, ‘Hey, wait a minute. If we build exactly the same properties in the same places were just going to go through the same again if another Dorian comes through.’

It a noble idea but it goes to the heart of the problem. Life has to go on.

We’re sure everyone would love to have their homes moved to higher ground or raised to where the flood waters wouldn’t wash away their homes. But today with lives in ruins everyone is looking to get back to normal as fast as they can, putting aside the thought of it could happen again.

The same issue of life must go on we see in our need for an affordable and reliable national power supply.

With the whole world scrambling to get away from fossil fuels what are we doing? Plugging in more up to date fossil fuel generators and putting our faith in the Shell US liquid natural gas plant coming on stream at some point in the future. (While we mention it how come a Heads of Agreement for this still hasn’t been signed? Something anyone wants to tell us about?)

Our columnist Richard Coulson yesterday highlighted the activities of Bahamas Petroleum Company which is about to start drilling its first test well in our southern waters hoping to strike commercial amounts of oil.

Where does this fit in with the “increased urgency” Dr Minnis demands of the world in reducing the causes of global warming?

There’s that dilemma again. Oil - if it’s there and the inevitable environmentalist objections are overcome - it could provide a cure-all for our struggling economy. Many countries have faced this question before us - save the planet or sink the well? We don’t have to tell you what the answer turned out to be - immediate gratification for all our on-the-day needs and fingers crossed we’re not around when the world heats up beyond the point of no return.

We don’t know what the answer is but what we do believe is we need more than a few words calling for action when in reality we are doing very little ourselves.

You can read inside today on Page 10 that some countries are leading by example. Wales, part of the UK, has set its sights on a zero carbon foot print by 2050. Ambitious certainly and in comparison anyone know of such a similar ambition being declared here?

Interesting 2050 featured in the most-read story on the Tribune’s website in the last two weeks. It was a report compiled by many of the world’s leading scientists warning the danger of rising sea levels was three times worse than anyone had thought before

They produced a frightening interactive map where you can set the year, our response to global warming in the future (bad is our guess) and then see what’s left of The Bahamas.

It’s frightening and the sort of thing that really should motivate a urgent intensification to do something.

Dorian made us among the first most obvious victims of this environmental war. If we don’t wake up we won’t be the last.

Nygard can’t hide from justice

Sadly a few more trees are going to be lost through the deforestation caused by Peter Nygard’s continued battle in the Bahamian courts.

He was due to appear yesterday for sentencing for one of his numerous convictions for contempt of court.

We said here yesterday we never imagined he would attend. He’s locked the doors to Nygard Cay, turned out the lights and scuttled off to Canada to hide beneath his lawyers and doctors’ notes.

To be frank we’re a little bit torn between wanting to see him in the dock to pay for his sins or simply never hearing his name again.

Seriously though, the allegations being made about the activities in his private life - which he claims are all lies and part of a Louis Bacon-funded conspiracy - demand he face justice if true.