Long Island Eyed By Cruise Ships

By YOURI KEMP

Long Island is being eyed as “a preferred cruise ship destination” by two operators, its MP revealed yesterday, with vessels set to make four calls in 2020.

Adrian Gibson, also executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), told the Long Island Business Outlook conference that The Silver Wind plans to make three stops in Long Island next year while the Silver Shadow will make one call.

Mr Gibson said: “I am pleased to confirm that our island is being considered as a preferred destination by at least two cruise ship operators.

“I am advised that over the course of the next two years, a commitment has been made to Long Island for the Silver Wind to come in January 2020, February 2020 and March 2020, and then in December 2020, the Silver Shadow, and in March 2021, the Club Med 2.

Mr Gibson also highlighted the 50 jobs created on Long Island by contractor Bahamas Hot Mix as he addressed the WSC’s ongoing ‘Bahamas water supply improvement project, which is being funded by a $28.33m loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB. The Government is providing $13.3m in counterpart funding.

“Thus far, projects have been completed in Pinewood Gardens Phase ‘B’, Coral Lakes Subdivision and Boatswain Hill in New Providence; San Salvador; we’re nearing substantial completion in South Andros; a ground breaking will be held for works in Crooked Island on November 25; and we anticipate issuing a tender for works for Cat Island in the coming weeks,” Mr Gibson said.

Speaking about the works being done on Long Island, he added: “The extension of the Central Long Island water supply system northward to Thompson Bay, Lot 1, and southward to Lochabar, Lot 2, is nearing completion.”

“Lot 2, the southern leg to Lochabar, which is just south of Clarence Town, is now fully operational and the Corporation anticipates commencing the provision of metered water supply to residents who have completed the application process in the coming weeks.

“Lot 1, the northern leg to Thompson Bay, which is just north of Salt Pond, is approximately 95 percent complete.”

Mr Gibson said the extension of the Central Long Island water supply system, which includes 94,000 feet or 17.8 miles of new water mains, will provide piped potable water to over 300 homes and businesses for the “first time” at a total cost of around $5m.

He added that beyond the works funded by the CDB, “WSC in-house teams have also already completed - and are in the process of completing - several projects to improve the reliability and availability of potable water on Long island”

Mr Gibson said: “For example, the supply and installation of community water storage tanks for the communities of Dunmore, Berry’s, Roses, Mortimers and Wood Hill at an estimated cost of $175,00, and the supply and installation of a stand-by generator at our Simms Desalination Plant at a cost of $60,000.